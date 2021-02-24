Abdulrasheed Bawa, nominee for the position of chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is currently before the senate for screening.

Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari nominated Bawa as EFCC chairman and asked the upper legislative chamber to confirm his appointment.

After reading the letter by Buhari asking the legislators to confirm Bawa, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said the screening exercise would be held in plenary.

The president premised his request on 2(3) of part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

Bawa, who is 40 years old, is one of the pioneer EFCC cadet officers from 2005.

He is currently the Lagos zonal head of the anti-graft agency.

If confirmed, he will be taking over from Mohammed Umar who has been in acting capacity since July 2020 after the suspension of Ibrahim Magu, former acting chairman, over allegations of corruption.

The nominee’s family, speaker of the Kebbi state house of assembly and some members of the house of representatives are in the red chamber.