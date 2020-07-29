The Chairman of Zenith Labour Party in Ondo State, Hon. Joseph Akinlaja, has confirmed speculated defection of the state’s Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, to the party.

Ajayi had defected from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party, where he lost the governorship ticket to Eyitayo Jegede (SAN).

He had after the primaries of the PDP said he was not going to jump ship.

However, Akinlaja on Wednesday confirmed to members of the ZLP that arrangements had been solidified to receive Ajayi.

In a text message to the members of the party, the Chairman said: “You would recall my address to you during our party primary election that we are going to run for the Governorship election of Ondo State and win.

“After the party primaries of other parties, Our ZLP has become the BEAUTIFUL BRIDE of all parties.

“For those coming, including HE Agboola AJAYI they are all welcome into our great party.

“I thank you all as you should be prepared for hard work for victory.”

