Hundreds of Yoruba Nation agitators have arrived in Akure, Ondo State to demand the separation from Nigeria.

The agitators held a rally in the state capital, Akure, displaying banners showing their demand for Yoruba Nation.

A spokesman for Ilana Omo Oodua, the group coordinating the rally, Maxwell Adeleye, said, “We are in Akure to demand Yoruba Nation. This current structure is not working. There will be no election in 2023. We want a Yoruba nation and we are ready to gain that peacefully.”

Details later…