Breaking: Yerima withdraws from APC presidential race after Badaru

A former Governor of Zamfara State, Ahmad Yarima, has withdrawn from the race for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 elections.

The decision of the former senator came to the fore on Saturday as aspirants on the platform of the party met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also just as the meeting began, information filtered in that the Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, had withdrawn from the presidential race too.

Their withdrawals came amid the decision of Northern Governors and Leaders to cede the 2023 presidency to the South.

Their argument, in a statement on Saturday, was that after eight years of Buhari’s presidency, it should be the turn of the South.

The President also at the meeting told the aspirants to agree on a consensus candidate among themselves.

Contrary to earlier thinking following his plea to Governors elected on the platform of the party that he should be allowed to pick his successor, Buhari did not name any favourite among the 23 aspirants.