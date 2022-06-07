Breaking: Yahaya Bello shuns National Chairman of APC

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello on Tuesday shunned the National Chairman of All Progressive Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, while greeting dignatrues at the presidential primary.

Bello had greeted the former National Chairmen of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun and Bisi Akande.

But he ignored the National Chairman when he reached his seat and proceeded to greet President Muhammadu Buhari at the Convention

The decision of Bello may be connected to the issue of consensus candidate announced by the National Chairman yesterday while meeting with National Working Committee of the party

The Chairman had told the NWC members that Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, is the consensus candidate of the party .