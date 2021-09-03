Breaking: World Cup qualifier: Rohr benches Musa, names Iheanacho, Osimhen + Full list

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, has named Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen for this afternoon’s World Cup qualifier clash against the Lone Stars of Liberia.
Iheanacho and Osimhen will receive supplies from Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon and Joe Aribo, while Wilfred Ndidi stars as the holding midfielder.
Madura Okoye retains his place in goal and will receive cover from stand-in-captain, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Ola Aina and Jamilu Collins.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying tie against Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos kicks off at 5pm Nigeria time.
Super Eagles starting XI
Okoye
Aina
Collins
Ndidi
Ekong
Balogun
Aribo
Iwobi
Simon
Iheanacho
Oshimen.