Breaking: World Cup qualifier: Rohr benches Musa, names Iheanacho, Osimhen + Full list

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, has named Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen for this afternoon’s World Cup qualifier clash against the Lone Stars of Liberia.

Iheanacho and Osimhen will receive supplies from Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon and Joe Aribo, while Wilfred Ndidi stars as the holding midfielder.

Madura Okoye retains his place in goal and will receive cover from stand-in-captain, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Ola Aina and Jamilu Collins.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying tie against Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos kicks off at 5pm Nigeria time.

Super Eagles starting XI

Okoye

Aina

Collins

Ndidi

Ekong

Balogun

Aribo

Iwobi

Simon

Iheanacho

Oshimen.