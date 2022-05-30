Breaking: Wike to Southern Governors: You will suffer for betraying me

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has blasted Southern Governors for betraying and causing him to lose the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

At the primaries of the PDP on Saturday in Abuja, Abubakar defeated Wike and other contenders for the ticket.

Wike, during an event organised to welcome him to Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, after the PDP primaries, described governors from the South as betrayers, adding that they will suffer for their actions in the nearest future.

He said: “We have done our own part.

“We never betrayed anybody because it’s not in our blood to betray.

“It is a shame to those people… some of our governors of the South that they are the people they used to sabotage us.

“Moreover, we have shown them that we are not like them.

“We have the capacity to do whatever is good for us.”