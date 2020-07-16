The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has forced his way into the the residence of a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Joi Nunieh, Television Continental is reporting.

Wike, whose government had insisted that nothing untoward must happen to Nunieh in her battle against several forces, arrived at the residence with his own security men and forced his way in despite subtle threat by those holding forte there.

As reported earlier, several policemen had as early as 4am stormed Nunieh’s residence in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, preventing her from leaving the house.

She was billed to appear in Abuja before a committee of the House of Representatives probing the NDDC.