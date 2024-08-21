Breaking: Wike declares Abuja Park and Pay Policy illegal

Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has declared the Park and Pay scheme in the nation’s capital as illegal.

Wike made the declaration during a live media parley with select journalists in Abuja, on Wednesay.

The interactive session was put together to mark his one year in office.

The minister said, “A call from a senior advocate brought to light a scheme that has been siphoning government funds under the guise of a legal operation.

“The scheme, which appears to have been operating under the radar, highlights a critical flaw in the system that allows private consultants to pocket the lion’s share of revenues meant for the government.

“These are things we need to fight within the system. Sometimes, if you don’t bring it to our attention, we may not know. We can’t be everywhere.

Also Read:

“The incident unfolded when a Senior Advocate of Nigeria reached out to me with a troubling report. He said, ‘Sir, some people came to our office and they are trying to seize our cars. They claim to be from the Transport Secretariat. I asked him to give the person the phone, and I asked the person, ‘Who are you?’ He said, he is from ‘Park and Pay from the Transport Secretariat.”

Wike, who was unaware of such activities, immediately sought clarification.

Post Views: 0