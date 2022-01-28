Breaking: Wife of Ranking Nigerian Senator dies in UK without being ill

Angela Nwaka, wife of the representative of Oyo Central Senatorial District, Senator Teslim Folarin, is dead.

According to available information, the Lawyer wife of the Senator breathed her last on Friday afternoon in the United Kingdom.

Nwaka, 47, was said to have been “hale and hearty” before her death.

Folarin was the Senate Leader between 2007 and 2011 when David Mark was the President of the Senate and Head of the National Assembly.

A statement by the Media Aide to the Senator, Y.S.O. Olaniyi, confirmed the development.

Olaniyi said: “With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we announce the death of our wife, mother and sister, Chief (Barr.) Angela Nwaka Folarin.

“The wife of Oyo Central Senator was confirmed dead on Friday afternoon.

“She breathed her last in UK.

“The deceased was hale and hearty until the angel of death knocked the door.

“May Almighty God Comfort us and Grant Late Angela an eternal rest.”