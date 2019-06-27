The owner of the helicopter that picked a passenger on the Benin-Ore Expressway has spoken on the development.

Femi Adeniji, who runs Tropical Arctic Logistics Limited, told the BBC that he didn’t understand why the video had caused such a fuss.

Adeniji said it was normal for the company to respond to emergency situations as there is no such public emergency service available – and they had done so six times in the last two months.

He said there was no truth in the speculation that the helicopter was called by a billionaire who wanted to escape the huge traffic jam.

Instead he said the man had been suffering from high blood pressure and his driver had panicked.

A doctor who was also stuck in the traffic was helping the man and the helicopter was called.

Adeniji told the BBC that the man suffered a stroke, hence the need to attend to the emergency.