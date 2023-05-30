Breaking: Why we occupied EFCC office in Lagos State — DSS

The Department of State Services has offered the reason why it stormed and occupied the Ikoyi, Lagos State office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

AS earlier reported, operatives of the DSS arrived the office as early as 7am, preventing EFCC staff from entering.

Speaking in a statement he made available to PREMIUM TIMES, the spokesman of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said the building belongs to the DSS and not the EFCC.

Afunanya said in the statement following enquiries by PREMIUM TIMES: “It is not correct that the DSS barricaded EFCC from entering its office.

“No.

“It is not true.

“The Service is only occupying its own facility where it is carrying out its official and statutory responsibility.

“By the way, there is no controversy over No 15A Awolowo Road as being insinuated by the Media.

“Did the EFCC tell you it is contesting the ownership of the building?

“I will be surprised if it is contesting the ownership.

“Awolowo Road was NSO headquarters.

“SSS/DSS started from there.

“It is common knowledge.

“It is a historical fact.

“Check it out.

“There is no rivalry between the Service and the EFCC over and about anything.

“Please do not create any imaginary one.

“They are great partners working for the good of the nation.

“Dismiss any falsehood of a fight.”