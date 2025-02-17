Breaking: Why we ‘invaded’ Lagos House of Assembly — DSS

The Department of State Services has clarified the reason for its “invasion” of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

This is coming in reaction to claims that the DSS stormed the Assembly, sealing off offices belonging to the Speaker and her Deputy

In a statement issued on Monday, the DSS clarified that it did not storm the Assembly.

Instead, it emphasised that it was deployed to the premises following a request made by the Lagos State House of Assembly itself.

The DSS explained that the request came in the form of a letter from the Assembly dated February 14, 2025, which specifically sought increased security due to potential threats.

The letter, according to the DSS, cited credible information suggesting that plans were underway to forcefully reinstate the impeached Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on February 18, 2025, which could pose a security risk.

The letter further noted that such an action could threaten the safety of the Assembly and its members.

The DSS statement included an excerpt from the letter, signed by the Acting Clerk of the Assembly, A.T.B. Ottun, addressed to the DSS Director in Lagos and other security agencies in the state.

The letter read: “I wish to bring to your attention a pressing matter that requires immediate action.

“The impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly plans to resume office on the 18th of February, 2025, posing a potential security threat to the Assembly and its members.

“In light of this situation, we kindly request that you take necessary measures to fortify the security of the Assembly premises with effect from Sunday, 16th February, 2025, by increasing the presence of your men and observing strict access control within and outside the Assembly premises till further notice.”

The DSS assured the public that its actions were purely aimed at ensuring order and security at the Assembly in accordance with the request made by the lawmakers.

