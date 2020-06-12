The Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress for the Edo State governorship primaries has disqualified the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from participating in the exercise.

The Chairman of the Screening Committee, Prof. Jonathan Ayuba, revealed this to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

Ayuba said Obaseki and two other aspirants, Chris Ogiemwonyi and Mathew Iduoriyekenwen, were disqualified from standing for the primaries.

He said in the case of the incumbent, he was disqualified because of a defective Higher School Certificate.

He said the document Obaseki produced only attested to his attendance and not a certificate.

He also said the committee could not ascertain the authenticity of his National Youth Service Corps Discharge Certificate.

The members of the seven-man screening committee said the report was conclusive, adding that they all signed it.

Ayuba said the committee was thorough in its job.

He said the process was recorded and the unedited recording would be made available to the party.