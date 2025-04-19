Breaking: Why we arrested boy who stood in front of Obi’s convoy — Police

The Lagos State Police Command has given the reason why it arrested an 18-year-old boy, Alabi Quadri, who stood in front of the convoy of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, during electioneering.

The spokesman of the command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, gave the reason on Saturday.

Hundeyin in a statement on his X handle on the arrest of Quadri, said the reason was offered because of public concerns.

He said: “The Lagos State Police Command is aware of public concerns surrounding the case of Alabi Quadri, an 18-year-old who was remanded to Correctional Service following his involvement in violent attacks, public disturbance, causing extensive damage to public and private properties, and injuries to persons standing by in the Amukoko area of Lagos State earlier this year.

“(2) On January 22, 2025 to be precise , a serious breach of public peace and extensive damage to public and private properties occurred in Amukoko when groups of youths engaged in violent confrontations that escalated into street fights for all, causing widespread violence, panic, and chaos. During the chaos, a number of innocent passersby were reported to have been robbed and injured.

“(3) In response, Police officers of the Command immediately launched an investigation into the incident. More crucial information was provided by members of the community, some of whom witnessed the incident and recognized several individuals involved. Victims of the robbery also came forward to give statements and positively identified the perpetrators.

“(4) Following a thorough and transparent investigation, Alabi Quadri and four others were arrested and charged to court in connection with the crime . The suspects were remanded by the court to a correctional facility pending the conclusion of legal proceedings in the matter.

“(5) The Lagos State Police Command undoubtedly reiterates its commitment to upholding the rule of law to ensure justice in all matters, and also ensuring the safety and security of all residents. All Police actions taken in this case have been in the laid-down processes and in accordance with due process, procedures, and based on credible evidence gathered during the investigation.

“(6) We urge the public to remain calm and allow the judicial process to take its course and be fully exhausted in the case. The Command remains open to engaging with the general public, opinion groups, and community stakeholders to transparently clarify every concern and ensure justice is served fairly and transparently. It’s statutory procedure in the Criminal Justice System and codes that police actions terminate where matters are taken to court.

“(7) Members of the general public in Lagos State are enjoined to stay calm and peaceful, and allow peace to reign to ensure justice for all.”

