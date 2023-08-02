Breaking: Why I can’t attend APC Caucus meeting — Osinbajo

A former Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has told the leadership of the All Progressives Congress that he would not be attending the party’s caucus meeting.

The meeting of ruling party at the federal level and most states of the federation holds on August 2, 2023 in Abuja.

Osinbajo passed his apology for his inability to attend the meeting in a letter to the Acting National Chairman of the party.

He explained that he was already abroad for engagements to which he had long been committed when he received the invitation to the meeting.

A statement by his Media Office said he had in fact cancelled some of his engagements abroad to be available for the two previously scheduled caucus meetings of the party, which had to be postponed due to exigencies.

While wishing the APC fruitful deliberations, he expressed his fidelity to the party and his availability for future meetings and activities.