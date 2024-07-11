The Nigeria Labour Congress has given an inkling into the discussion it had with President Bola Tinubu on Thursday over the lingering national minimum wage.

The President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, gave the hint following the conclusion of the meeting with the President in Abuja.

The leaders of the organised labour had arrived in the State House at about 2pm and went straight into the office of the President for the meeting.

After the meeting, which ended at about 5pm, Ajaero told newsmen that the labour delegation, which also included the President of the Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifo, did not discuss Naira and Kobo with Tinubu.

He, however, said the status quo remained as per the proposals of N250,000 and N62,000.

The Eagle Online recalls that while Organised Labour is demanding for a new minimum wage of N250,000, the Organised Private Sector and the Federal Government are offering N62,000.

The 36 state governors have said they should be allowed to pay what each state can afford.

Ajaero did not offer any further details from the meeting to State House Correspondents and he and the other labour leaders left immediately he spoke.

