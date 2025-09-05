Breaking: WCQ: Super Eagles in tight corner as South Africa, Benin win

The Super Eagles are in a tight corner in their bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup as there are now two teams well ahead of them in the qualifiers as South Africa and Benin Republic won their clashes on Friday.

The Eagle Online is reporting that the Super Eagles will play against Rwanda in the first of a double header on Saturday at the Victor Attah International Stadium, Uyo.

In their early group clash on Friday (today), South Africa ran riot against Lesotho, winning 3-0.

This lifted the Bafana Bafana to 16 points.

Benin Republic also defeated Zimbabwe 1-0 in their match played in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

With the win, the Cheetahs now have 11 points.

This means that even if the Super Eagles win their match against Rwanda, they will still remain third on the log in their Group C, having logged only seven points so far.

The Super Eagles are due to travel to South Africa on Tuesday for the second of their double header against the Bafana Bafana.

