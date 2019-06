The representative of Wase Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, has emerged unopposed as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Wase emerged after Gbajabiamila defeated Hon. Umar Bago to clinch the Speaker’s seat on Tuesday.

Wase was nominated by Sada Jibia (APC-Katsina) and seconded by Hon. Akpan Luke (PDP-Akwa Ibom).

He was the choice of his party, All Progressives Congress and President Muhammadu Buhari for the position.