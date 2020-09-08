Wanted Benue State militia leader, Terwase Akwaza, alias Gana, has been shot dead by soldiers.

According to available information, Gana was shot dead as he was being driven to the Benue State Government House as part of a convoy of repentant criminals.

From the account of the Nigerian Army as given by the Commander of 4 Special Forces Command, Doma Local Government Area, Brigadier General Maude Ali Gadzama, Gana was killed on Tuesday evening in a gun duel with the military.

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, however, said soldiers snatched Gana from a government convoy of repentant militants in Gboko.

According to earlier reports, Gana showed up at a programme for repentant criminals in Katsina Ala Stadium on Tuesday.

There were said to be close to 200 others who surrendered with him.

Ortom said they were ambushed on their way to the Government House in Makurdi, with Gana, reported to be his ally in his earlier days in office, shot dead.