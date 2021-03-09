The Oyo State Police Command has released the three detained Oodua People’s Congress members who arrested Fulani warlord, Iskilu Wakili, in a forest in Oyo State.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, the detained OPC members were granted administrative bail by the police.

The three detained OPC members are Dauda Kazeem, Awodele Adedigba and Ramon Hassan.

The were detained on Sunday shortly after the OPC handed over dreaded kidnap kingpin Wakili to the police.

Wakili was captured alongside three others in Igangan area of Oyo State after several attempts.

His men engaged the operatives of the OPC, led by the Oyo State Commander, Adedeji Oluwole, in a fierce gun battle.

However, none of the OPC members was injured.

Speaking shortly after their release, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said the detention of the three gallant men became public issue because of the circumstances surrounding the “arrest and detention of our members, as well as the notorious kidnapper Wakili”.

Adams added: “I want appreciate all those who have raised their voices against the unjust detention, including well meaning Nigerians, public opinion experts, socio-cultural groups such as Afenifere, Yoruba Summit Group and the media for their support while the situation lasted and I want assure Nigerians that the OPC will continue to support and complement the efforts of all security agencies, including the police, in ensuring that the South West is safe.”