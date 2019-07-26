The West African Examinations Council on Friday released its 2019 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination result, preventing indebted candidates from accessing their results online.

This was made known in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Council, Demianus Ojijeogu.

The council also said in the release that candidates who are not indebted to the council will be able to access and check their results online, using the results checker pin on their smart identity cards used during the conduct of the examination.