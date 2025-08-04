Breaking: WAEC releases 2025 WASSCE results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the official release of the results for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.

This was announced in a statement issued via its official X handle on Monday, August 4, 2025.

According to the examination body, candidates who sat for the exam can now access their results online.

“The West African Examinations Council is pleased to inform candidates who sat WASSCE for School Candidates, 2025 that the result has officially been released today, Monday, August 4, 2025,” WAEC stated.

Candidates are advised to visit the Council’s result portal to check their performance.

“To access the result, log on to http://waecdirect.org,” the statement added.

