The West African Examinations Council has released the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination for private candidates (second series).

Announcing the release of the results on Monday, the council said 39.82 per cent made credits in five subjects, including Mathematics and English.

The Head of the National Office, Patrick Areghan, also announced the opening of registration for the 2021 WASSCE for school candidates.

According to Areghan, the newly-released result is an improvement in performance in the examination in the last two years.

He said, “Twenty Four Thousand Four Hundred and Ninety One (24,491) candidates representing 39.82% obtained credit and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

“Out of this number, 12,040 i. e. 49.16 per cent were male candidates, while 12,451 i.e. 50.84 per cent were female candidates.

“The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2018 and 2019, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, were 35.99 per cent and 35.10 per cent respectively. Thus, there is a marginal increase of 4.72 per cent in performance in this regard.”

Areghan also said of the 61,509 candidates who took the examination, 5,548 (9.02 per cent) have their results being withheld because of alleged involvement in examination malpractice.