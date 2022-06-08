Breaking: Voting disrupted amid chaos at APC presidential primaries

Voting on Wednesday was disrupted at the ongoing presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja.

The delegates only started casting their votes at past 2am after several speeches by the leadership of the party and aspirants.

But the voting had to be temporarily suspended as unwanted persons were found at the voting points, a development that was opposed to by the chairman of the Kano State chapter of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, while the state’s delegates were casting their votes.

Less than 20 of the 127 delegates from Kano had voted before it was suspended.

Some of the aspirants reportedly had more than one agent at the voting points, leading to protest.

Voting has since resumed, with the 2,322 delegates at the venue expected to cast their votes before counting begins.

There are 14 aspirants in the race, with nine having withdrawn.

A former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, who bought the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms did not show up at all at the venue of the primaries at Eagle Square.