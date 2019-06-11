Voting has just begun for the election of the President of the Senate for the 9th National Assembly.

The voting began after the roll call by the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Oyewo.

Out of the elected 109 senators, 107 were present, with former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, as the obvious absentee.

While Senator Yahaya Abdullahi proposed Ahmad Lawan for the Senate presidency and was seconded by Senator Adeola Solomon, Senator Isyaku Abu of Adamawa North nominated Ali Ndume and was supported by the representative of Rivers South East Senatorial District.

Ndume and Lawan addressed their colleagues on why they are the best choice for the position.

The Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, said voting will be by Open Secret ballot, a system the Senate has been using for some years.