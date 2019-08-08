Photographs have emerged of the operatives attached to the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team killed on duty by Soldiers in Taraba State on Wednesday.

Already, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed detailed investigation of the development.

This is outside of the investigation team set up by the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police to ascertain what actually transpired.

The Team, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Felix Adolije, was shot at by the soldiers on the Ibi-Jalingo Raod, while having in their custody a wanted kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu, who was said to have collected N100 million for just one operation.

The Team was said to have apprehended another notorious kidnapper, Chukwudi Onwudumeme, popularly known as Evans, in Lagos; arrest of 22 Boko Haram Terrorists responsible for the 2014 kidnapping of the Chibok schoolgirls in Borno State; and arrest of Umar Abdulmalik, the overall Boko Haram Commander in the North Central, and several of his group members.

Other achievements of the Team included the arrest of the kidnappers of two American and two Canadian citizens in Kaduna State; and the rescue of the Magajin Garin Daura in Kano State and arrest of the 13 terrorists responsible for the kidnapping the Magajin Garin Daura in his home town of Daura in Katsina State on May 1, 2019.