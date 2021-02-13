Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have taken into custody popular comedian, Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, for turning up at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos State for a planned protest already declared illegal by the Federal and Lagos State Governments and the Police.

Mr Macaroni and over 20 others had been arrested as at press time.

They were taken out of the vicinity in the Black Maria of the Lagos State Government Task Force.

As earlier reported by The Eagle Online, operatives of the NPF and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps had stormed the Admiralty Plaza of the Lekki Tollgate since Friday night over the protests.

In an Instagram Live post before his phone was taken from him, Mr Macaroni said: “Lekki is under military rule.

“How did you think the reopening of tollgate is the next line of action?

“If you didn’t do that today, we won’t have a right to be here.

“It is a disrespect to say that you want to reopen at this tollgate.

“Are you spitting on the graves of the dead?

“Na military regime we dey?

“We also have a right to be heard.

“We have a right to protest peacefully.”