The Department of Security Services has disclosed that Omoyele Sowore, the Publisher of Sahara Reporters and founder of the African Action Congress, was arrested by its operatives and is in their custody.

The DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunaya, said Sowore crossed the red line after he called for a revolution over alleged bad governance, insecurity and corruption, among other national issues.

Meanwhile, PRNigeria gathered that the security agencies in Nigeria were concerned about foreign interest in the agitation for the planned Revolution Now Protest.

The DSS at a media briefing in Abuja on Sunday maintained that the proposed revolution march instigated by the presidential candidate of AAC will threaten public safety, peaceful co-existence and social harmony.

Afunaya said: “Hence, the DSS, as a responsible security agency, will not just sit idly and watch any individual, group and their cohorts rise and threaten the peace, unity, and constitutionalism of the country.”

Afunaya, who described revolution as insurgency, revolt, insurrection and forceful takeover of government, added that Nigeria is not a Banana Republic and cannot be made one by the likes of Sowore.

He emphasized that the DSS will not allow self-centered and violence-inclined persons to take laws into their own hands.

He said: “Though there is apprehension and anxiety among citizens already, we wish to assure friends of Nigeria and other law-abiding citizens, that there will be no revolution of any kind come Monday, August 5, 2019.

“A democratically elected government is in charge and we cannot allow any person or group to foment chaos or fan the ember of revolution.”

Sowore was the presidential candidate of the AAC in the 2019 general election.