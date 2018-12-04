Breaking: Video, photos as National Assembly staff chase away Senators, Reps

The staff of the National Assembly have chased away senators and members of the House of Representatives who attempted accessing their chambers and offices.

The staff, under the aegis of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, took the action as they began a strike and protest over the non-payment of their N5.8 million allowances on Tuesday.

They prevented the Deputy President of the Senate, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, from entering into the main block of the National Assembly through his normal entrance.

Senators Sola Adeyeye and Ahmed Kaita were equally turned back among other legislators.

The Senate and the House of Representatives sit from Tuesday to Thursday weekly.

As at press time, all entrances to the Senate had been blocked.