A major accident involving a Dangote truck loaded with Dangote Cement and mass transit bus in Lagos has left many dead, with the leg of the bus driver cut off.

There were 40 seated and 20 standing passengers in the Primmer operated mass transit bus when the accident occurred on Tuesday.

According to available information, the Dangote truck had a brake failure and had a head-on collision with a Primero blue Mass Transit bus with registration number LSR-228XS conveying 40 seated and 20 standing passengers.

All passengers on board suffered various degrees of injuries.

The driver suffered severe life threatening injuries with his leg totally decapitated.

No fewer than three of the passengers were said to have died as at press time.