More photographs and video have emerged from the ongoing violent protest of commercial motorcycle riders, popularly known as Okada, in several parts of Lagos State.

The protest turned violent on Tuesday in Second Rainbow area of Mile 2 when operatives of the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and other Offences made to enforce the law banning the commercial motorcyclists on some roads.

As at Wednesday morning, as earlier reported by The Eagle Online, the commercial motorcyclists had taken over a chunk of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway between Oshodi and Iyana Ipaja, attacking policemen and buses operated by the Bus Rapid Transport of the Lagos State Government.

In one of the videos sighted by The Eagle Online, the okada riders were seen pursuing a long convoy of policemen attached to the Lagos State Task Force from Mangoro towards Ikeja Along.

The policemen, in their trademark white and green vans, fled from the rampaging okada riders.

As at press time, the situation around Ikeja was still tense.

The Lagos State House of Assembly had passed a law banning the operation of okada on some roads in the state, especially the dualised ones.