The Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, has collapsed at the ongoing investigative hearing of the House of Representatives.

The MD collapsed shortly after the hearing commenced.

The Management is bring probed over how it expended N81.5 billion in the first five months of the year.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, is also at the hearing.