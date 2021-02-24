RelatedPosts No Content Available

The seven personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), who died in last Sunday’s plane crash in Abuja will be buried Thursday, at the National Cemetery in Abuja.

A NAF aircraft, Beechcraft KingAir BB305i, crashed on Sunday afternoon, as a result of engine failure.

It was gathered that further investigations into the remote and immediate causes of the crash have commenced.

The victims include: Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama (Captain), Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo (Co-Pilot), Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System (ATOS) Specialist) and Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS Specialist).

Others were: Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist), Sergeant Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist), and Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician).

Prominent Nigerians including President Muhamamadu Buhari, Minister of Defence, Magashi Salihi, have all commiserated with the NAF family, describing the death of the seven personnel as a national tragedy.