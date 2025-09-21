Breaking: Vice Chairman of Lagos LCDA dies two months after swearing in

The Vice Chairman of Badagry West Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State, Princess Oluremi Nutayi Ajose, has died barely two month after she was sworn in.

According to available reports from news outlets in the ancient town, the Lagos LCDA vice chairman reportedly died on Saturday.

The Eagle Online is reporting that Arose was sworn in by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu alongside the LCDA Chairman, Hon. Rauf Ibrahim Kayode Yemaren, and five councilors on July 27, 2025.

Family sources confirmed this development, adding that her remains had been deposited in a morgue.

Ajose is the daughter of His Royal Majesty, Oba Oyekan Possi Ajose, the Alapa of Apa Egun-Awori Kingdom.

