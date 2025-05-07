Breaking: VeryDarkMan regains freedom as lawyer laments hurdles to get his bail

Controversial social media critic, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has regained his freedom from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The social media influencer has been in the custody of the anti-graft agency since he was arrested in Abuja on Friday.

His arrest has drawn condemnation from several quarters across the nation with Nigeria youths demanding his immediate and unconditional release.

EFCC said on Tuesday that the arrest followed a series of petitions against the activist, claiming that several invitations were communicated to him but he failed to honour them.

Meanwhile, Deji Adeyanju, VDM’s lawyer, has lamented difficulty securing the release of his client from the custody of the anti-graft agency.

The EFCC, in a statement by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, had on Tuesday morning stated that VeryDarkMan had been granted administrative bail but remained in custody pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

Oyewale said, “The EFCC has a lawful right to hold Otse in custody like any other suspect being investigated by the commission.

“The appropriate remand order was obtained in this regard. He has been offered an administrative bail and will be released after fulfilling all the bail conditions.

“Otse has been offered administrative bail and would be released after fulfilling all the bail conditions.”

Reacting to the EFCC’s statement, Adeyanju, on his social media handles, said his legal team had found it difficult to access the documents detailing the bail conditions for VeryDarkMan.

He stressed that repeated efforts to get the documents were unsuccessful.

“Bail granted VDM, social media bail, as we are yet to receive any bail document from the commission.

“We have made several repeated demands in this regard since yesterday, when we were informed about the decision to grant bail,” Adeyanju said.

In an update on his official Facebook page on Wednesday evening, an activist cum politician, Omoyele Sowore, said “VDM Released”!

