Gbenga Adefaye, the General Manager/Editor-in-Chief of Vanguard Newspapers, has been appointed as the Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos State.

A statement in Lagos on Monday by former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Chairman, Governing Council of the NIJ, said Adefaye would serve as Provost of the institution with effect from September 1, 2020, pending the appointment of a new Provost.

He succeeds the former Provost, Gbemiga Ogunleye, who has served out his term meritoriously.

Adefaye was a former two-term president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

The NIJ is a Nigerian monotechnic institute located in Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos State.

It is a diploma-awarding monotechnic established in 1963 by the International Press Institute.