Breaking: Uzodimma floors Anyanwu, Achonu, declared winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress winner of the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission announced the winner of the poll at about 10am on Sunday.

The winner was announced by the INEC Returning Officer for the poll and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State, Prof. Abayomi Fashina, who said Uzodimma polled 540,308 votes and won in all the 27 local government areas of the state.

With his 540,308 votes, the incumbent Governor defeated Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party, who polled 71,503 votes, and Labour Party’s Athan Achonu, who scored 64,081 votes.

There were 14 other candidates on the ballot.

Fashina declared at about 10am on Sunday: “That you Hope Uzodimma of APC, having satisfied the law, is hereby returned elected.”