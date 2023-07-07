Breaking: UTME result: Anambra set to release Ejikeme’s probe report

828 828

The committee set up by the Anambra State Government to probe the controversy surrounding the result of a student from the state who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Mmesoma Ejikeme, has concluded its sitting.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, the report is expected to be released any moment from now.

The Eagle Online was told on Friday that what was left was for the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to be availed of the report before it is made public.

Though details from the report were sketchy, The Eagle Online was told that the probe panel, headed by Prof. Nkemdili Nnonyelu, ended its sitting on Thursday after a meeting with the top hierarchy of the JAMB.

It was learnt that Ejikeme and members of her family were also at the meeting with the panel that was set up by the Anambra State Government as announced by the Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu.

Members of the panel are Prof. Mercy Okonkwo, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, Prof. Maduabuchi Dukor, Prof. Jaja Nwanegbo, Rev. Sr. Prof. Mary-Felicia Opara, Rev. Cannon Dr. Uchenna Umeifekwem and Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, the Managing Director of Anambra Information Communication Technology Agency.

The panel was set up in the aftermath of the claim by Ejimeke that she scored 362 in the 2023 UTME to emerge the highest scorer in the examination, while claiming that she was given 249 by JAMB.

This came about as the Anambra State Government was about honouring her for the feat.

A call to JAMB by the state government revealed that Ejikeme scored 249.

ALSO READ:

According to a statement issued by Nwosu in setting up the committee, there was a need to get to the root of the dispute.

He said: “Anambra State Government has, for obvious reasons, been following the JAMB/Mmesoma Ejike matter with keen interest.

“It’s important to note that Miss Mmesoma Ejike went to the office of the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh with her UTME result to protest that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) didn’t recognise her as the candidate with the highest score.

“The Commissioner in turn called JAMB to confirm her claim but she was told that Mmesoma’s result was forged.

“It was at this point that JAMB authorities invited the Directorate of State Services (DSS) to investigate the matter and make its findings known.

“This was yet to happen when JAMB went public with the matter, thus eliciting the raucous conversations we’ve seen in the media.

“It is not our wish to join the slanging match or take sides at this stage. But as a responsible government we have decided to undertake an independent investigation into the matter.”

The statement promised that the outcome of the probe will be made public.