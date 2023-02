Breaking: US set to increase visa validity for Nigerians

The United States US has announced its plan to increase visitor visa validity for Nigerian nationals.



US in a press release disclosed

that starting from March 1, 2023, it will increase visitor visa validity from 24 months to 60 months for Nigerians who want to enter the country “temporarily for business and/or tourism.”

“The visa validity extension allows Nigerians to use the visa for 60 months to make short trips to the United States for tourism or business purposes before having to renew their visa” the statement indicated.

Meanwhile, US has also confirmed that the visa application fee, which currently stands at $160, will not increase as a result of the increased visa validity.

Increasing visa validity is one of several initiatives taken by the United States to reduce visa appointment wait times in Nigeria. The U.S. Mission continues to offer No-Interview Visa Renewals to those who meet the eligibility criteria. Appointments for No-Interview Visa Renewals are readily available.

“The release indicated that no-Interview Visa Renewal

You may be eligible for a visa renewal without an interview if your application is for a B1/B2, F, M, J (academic only), H, L, or C1/D (combined only) visa, AND you meet each of the following criteria:

“You are physically present in Nigeria.

“Your previous visa was issued in Nigeria.

“Your previous visa is in the same classification as your current application.

“Your previous visa was a full-validity, multiple-entry visa.

“Your previous visa expired within the last 48 months or will expire in the next 3 months from the date of application.

“You have all your passports covering the entire period since receiving the previous visa and the passport with the most recent visa.

“You have never been arrested or convicted of any crime or offense in the United States, even if you later received a waiver or pardon.

“You have never worked without authorization or remained beyond your permitted time in the United States” the release revealed.

Please see our website at https://ng.usembassy.gov/visas/nonimmigrant-visas/ for further information.

It said further: “If you are qualified based on the above criteria, visit https://www.ustraveldocs.com/ng to start your application.

“Please note that processing times for the program are expected to be up to two months and you will not be able to retrieve your passport during that time.

“Each applicant must individually meet the criteria; minors can apply without an interview only if they meet the eligibility criteria on their own.

“Emergency Appointments. If you have a life-or-death emergency, you may request an expedited, in-person interview; however, to accommodate No-Interview Visa Renewals, appointments will be very limited.”