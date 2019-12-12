A jet belonging to an unidentified Nigerian man was seized by the United States federal agents at the Peachtree DeKalb Airport, Georgia, United States on Tuesday.

According to WSB-TV, their Correspondent, Aaron Diamant, witnessed the seizure of the plane in a case that is said to be related to an international fraud scheme.

Diamant, who shared a video from the seizure on his verified Twitter handle, said: “We’re alongside Federal agents as they seize a jet at @PDKAirport.”

It was reported that the federal agents went through the plane for evidence with a K-9 team for drugs and other contraband.

Special Agent Thor Whitmore of the Department of Homeland Security said: “For the most part, people don’t even understand. They don’t know what’s happening in Atlanta, Georgia. We’re looking at it as kind of a turn back to the 1980s.”

Investigators said the plane belongs to a Nigerian national charged in a multimillion-dollar international fraud scheme.