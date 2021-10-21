Breaking: US reacts as activists mark #EndSARS anniversary

The United States of America has reacted to the marking of the first anniversary of the #EndSARS protest, which resulted in the death of many.

The United States of America spoke in a terse statement by its Mission to Nigeria on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

The US Mission in Nigeria wrote on its verified Facebook page: “Today is a day to reflect on the loss of life and property during last year’s #EndSARS protests.

“We appreciate the work done by the various judicial panels and look forward to the implementation of recommendations and compensation to victims of police brutality.

“We support ongoing police reform efforts.

“We encourage those who demonstrated for change to engage politically to achieve it.”