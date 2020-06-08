The United States Mission in Nigeria has joined the worldwide protest against the killing of a black American, George Floyd, by a while policeman, Derek Chauvin.

The US Embassy in Abuja confirmed the development on its Twitter handle, backed by a photograph showing staff of the Mission kneeling down in the fashion of Chauvin.

Floyd was killed by Chauvin in Minnesota.

Tweeting on the development on Monday, the US Embassy said: “Today at the Embassy, we joined together in 84 seconds of silence in solidarity with those at home and around the world protesting the murders of George Floyd & others.

“We sincerely hope that all of us will learn from this episode & use it as inspiration to create a better world.”