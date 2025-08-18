The United States Government has hailed the Nigerian government over the arrest of two terrorist leaders of the Ansaru sect, Mahmud Muhammad Usman, aka Abu Bara’a, and Mahmud al-Nigeri, aka Mallam Mamuda.
The commendation was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the United States Mission in Nigeria on its X handle.
The Eagle Online recollects that the Federal Government of Nigeria announced the arrest of al-Ngeri and Usman on Saturday.
- MFM’s Olukoya ordains 5,000 ministers, cautions against rebellion
- Gov. Alia condoles APC National Chairman over mother’s death
- Breaking: US hails Nigeria over arrest of terrorist leaders
- Boko Haram founder’s son arrested in Chad – Report
- Onanuga mocks ADC leaders after by-election
The announcement was made by the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, on Saturday at a news conference.
Speaking on the development, the US Mission in Nigeria said: “We commend the Nigerian Government and security forces on the successful arrest of wanted #Ansaru leaders, Mahmud Muhammad Usman (aka Abu Bara’a) and Mahmud al-Nigeri (aka Mallam Mamuda).
“This is a significant forward in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and extremism.”