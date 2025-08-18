Breaking: US hails Nigeria over arrest of terrorist leaders

The United States Government has hailed the Nigerian government over the arrest of two terrorist leaders of the Ansaru sect, Mahmud Muhammad Usman, aka Abu Bara’a, and Mahmud al-Nigeri, aka Mallam Mamuda.

The commendation was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the United States Mission in Nigeria on its X handle.

The Eagle Online recollects that the Federal Government of Nigeria announced the arrest of al-Ngeri and Usman on Saturday.

The announcement was made by the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, on Saturday at a news conference.

Speaking on the development, the US Mission in Nigeria said: “We commend the Nigerian Government and security forces on the successful arrest of wanted #Ansaru leaders, Mahmud Muhammad Usman (aka Abu Bara’a) and Mahmud al-Nigeri (aka Mallam Mamuda).

“This is a significant forward in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and extremism.”

