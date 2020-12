The United States Electoral College has affirmed Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Biden’s victory was sealed by the 55 electors in California, who voted for him on Monday.

The 508 electors from the 50 states of the country all met on Monday in their state capitals to affirm their votes.

Results so far showed Biden, the Democratic candidate, had taken 306 votes, affirming the defeat of the incumbent and Republican candidate, Donald Trump.