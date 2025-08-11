Breaking: Unruly female passenger on Ibom Air sent to Kirikiri prison

The unruly female passenger on a flight of Ibom Air on Sunday, Comfort Emmanson, has been sent to Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos State following her arraignment by the police.

The Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Tunde Moshood, confirmed this on Monday.

The Eagle Online recalls that Emmanson had on a flight from the Uyo International Airport in Akwa Ibom State to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos been accused of unruly behaviour.

She allegedly strangled a female member of the crew for about five minutes to 10 minutes.

The crew’s offence was insisting that she should switch off her mobile phone.

She had to be taken off the plane forcefully in Lagos.

While on the tarmac, she also attacked the ground crew of Ibom Air and Aviation Security personnel.

Ibom Air in a statement on Monday said she had been handed over to the police, banning her from flying with the airline for six months.

Following her arraignment, Moshood said she had been remanded in Kirikiri prison.

He wrote: “The more reason the flying public should be more careful, the unruly passenger on Uyo-Lagos bound Ibom Air, Miss Comfort Emmanson has been charged to court and she’s now cooling off in Kirikiri.”

