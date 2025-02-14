Breaking: University expels student who slapped lecturer

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State has expelled a student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, for slapping a lecturer in the Department of Theatre and Film Studies, Dr. Chukwudi Okoye.

The expulsion of the student was contained in a letter dated February 13, 2025 and signed by the Acting Registrar, Victor I. Modebelu.

The university said the decision followed the recommendation of the Student Disciplinary Committee, which found the student’s actions to be a gross violation of the institution’s disciplinary regulations, specifically Regulation 4 (SDR).

The letter, titled: “EXPULSION FROM NNAMDI AZIKIWE UNIVERSITY,” read: “The Ag. Vice-Chancellor has received the report from the Student Disciplinary Committee on the case of your assault on a lecturer from the Department of Theater and Film Studies which was found to be a gross misconduct and violation of the Students Disciplinary Regulations particularly Regulation 4 (SDR).

“Consequently, the Ag. Vice-Chancellor has, on behalf of the University Senate, approved the Committee’s recommendation that you be expelled and you are hereby expelled from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

“The expulsion takes immediate effect.

“You are expected to vacate the University premises immediately and return any University property in your possession.”

