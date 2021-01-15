The University of Ilorin has announced the phased resumption of physical classes following the directive by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Education and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

This was contained in a statement by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, on Friday.

The announcement was in furtherance to the virtual resumption of academic activities at the University of Ilorin on January 11, 2021 and in compliance with the directive of the Federal Government.

The phased reopening university, according to Akogun will commence on January 25, 2021.

He said in the statement:

Our students and their parents are expected to strictly comply with the phased resumption schedule, as we intend to strictly enforce the timetable as itemised below:

Phase 1: 25TH JANUARY, 2021

Return of students with outstanding 1st Semester examinations who will return home after their examinations

Phase 2 (Two weeks): 1ST FEBRUARY, 2021

Final Year and Postgraduate students come into campus for the next two weeks

Phase 3 (Two weeks): 15TH FEBRUARY, 2021

100 level students come into campus for the next two weeks

Phase 4 (Two weeks): 1ST MARCH, 2021

All other students come into campus

NOTE: Parents should please note that in the event that any child/ward tests positive to COVID-19, he/she would be sent back home to self-isolate and continue to receive lectures virtually.

All students will sign an Agreement that in the event that anyone tests positive to COVID-19, he/she would be sent back home to self-isolate and continue to receive lectures virtually. In case such students miss any examination, make-up examination would be arranged for them.

Virtual lectures that commenced on 11th January, 2021 will continue even after physical resumption of classes

Hygiene and Welfare of Staff and Students

The University management has provided hand washing facilities in all students’ areas, such as Lecture Theatres, Examination Halls and places commonly frequented by staff and students on campus.

Each student should have at least five changeable face masks, and pocket sanitizers, among others.

Enforcement of the No-Squatting policy in the University hostels will be strictly pursued to ensure the physical distancing policy of COVID-19 prevention.

The University management will continue to support the University Health Services to ensure safe handling of emergency cases.