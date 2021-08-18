Breaking: UNILAG resumes for physical exams

The University of Lagos has recalled students to take their second semester examinations between August 26 and September 26, 2021.

The students were sent home six weeks ago following COVID-19 scare on the campus.

The students have been receiving online classes using the institution’s Learning Management System (LMS) since the July 12 closure.

The institution has made a staggered arrangement for students with registered bed spaces to resume in the hostels.

Parts of the statement read: ”The University has also approved the commencement of the second semester examinations to hold physically from Thursday, 26th August, 2021.

“The examinations will start with the General Studies (GST) Examinations scheduled to hold from Thursday, 26th August, 2021 to Saturday, 28th August, 2021.

“In order to ensure the safety of staff and students during this period, the University will adhere strictly to all COVID-19 protocols.

“Special arrangements have been made with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and Gbagada General Hospital for necessary isolation and treatment of any incidence of COVID-19 case during the examinations.

“The University Management has approved the schedule of accommodation of bonafide students with allocated bed spaces in the hostels for the second semester examinations as follows: 100 and 200 level students with allocated bed spaces should move into the hostels from Thursday, 26th August 2021 and depart on or before Saturday, 11th September 2021.

“500 level Faculty of Law Students with allocated bed spaces should move into their hostels on Saturday, 28th August 2021 and depart on Sunday, 5th September 2021.