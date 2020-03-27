Breaking: UK Prime Minister tests positive to COVID-19 + video

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has tested positive to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Johnson, 55, on his Twitter handle, said he developed mild symptoms over the past 24 hours, including a temperature and cough.

He said he will now self-isolate at 10, Downing Street, but will “continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus”.

In a video on his Twitter account, Johnson said: “I’m working from home and self-isolating and that’s entirely the right thing to do.

“But, be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.

“I want to thank everybody involved and, of course, our amazing NHS staff.

“So thank you to everybody who’s doing what I’m doing, working from home to stop the spread of the virus from household to household.

“That’s the way we’re going to win.”

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020